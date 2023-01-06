Slow Capital Inc. Sells 502 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,552. The company has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

