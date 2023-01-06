Smooth Love Potion Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.83 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $87.83 million and $5.81 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,645,689,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

