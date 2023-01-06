Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Trading 12.9% Higher

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) traded up 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50. 40,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 74,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

