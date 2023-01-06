Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Trading 12.9% Higher

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) traded up 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50. 40,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 74,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Snail Stock Down 3.5 %
Snail Company Profile
Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snail (SNAL)
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.