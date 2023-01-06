SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $367.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.78 and its 200 day moving average is $280.41. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

