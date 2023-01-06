South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 79,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 70,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

SOUHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

