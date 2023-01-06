SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Price Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $99.30. Approximately 81,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 246,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $3,109,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $3,614,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.