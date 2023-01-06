SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,756 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 312% compared to the average volume of 2,609 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $91.99. 311,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,441. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $108.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

