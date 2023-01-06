SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $170.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

