SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
