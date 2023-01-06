Spell Token (SPELL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.93 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $59.05 million and $6.93 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00447121 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.89 or 0.01734410 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.09 or 0.30546895 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

