Spell Token (SPELL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.58 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $58.14 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00449625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.60 or 0.01774580 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.77 or 0.30717963 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

