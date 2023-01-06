SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $27.64

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $28.59. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

