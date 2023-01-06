SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.90) to GBX 1,664 ($20.05) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,988.00.

SSEZY opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. SSE has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

