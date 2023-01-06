Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $103.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $92.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

