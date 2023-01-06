Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.07). Approximately 3,351,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,072,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.07).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,784.00.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

