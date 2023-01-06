Steem (STEEM) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $63.82 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,922.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00446586 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020484 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00916730 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00114962 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00599137 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00252779 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,842,333 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
