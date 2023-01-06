StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of MARPS opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $32.00.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
