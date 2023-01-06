StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

