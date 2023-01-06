StockNews.com Downgrades Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.