StockNews.com Downgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Hold

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of NBR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 144,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.31. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

