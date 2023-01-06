StockNews.com Lowers Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Sell

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

GBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.91. 286,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,222. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 283,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

