StockNews.com Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut Turning Point Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of TPB opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $386.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,634,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 98,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 485,714 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

