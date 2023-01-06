Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STOK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,747. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,793,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 516,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 189,406 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

