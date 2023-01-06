STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 280,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,788,269 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $32.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

