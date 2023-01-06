STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 280,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,788,269 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $32.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.
STORE Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
STORE Capital Company Profile
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
See Also
