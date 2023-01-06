Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 91 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.73. 37,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

