Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,681. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

