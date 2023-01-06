Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,887. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.