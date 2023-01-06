Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. 103,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,670. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.53.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.