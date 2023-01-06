Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,839. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

