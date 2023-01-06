Stratis Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $57.74 million and $2.19 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.03 or 0.07475327 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032083 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068775 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059818 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008991 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022766 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000224 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,801,099 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
