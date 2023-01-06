Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0237

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

