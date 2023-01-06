SVB Leerink Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $200.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

RGEN stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $192.51. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

