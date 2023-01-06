Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.99

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 7.99 and last traded at 7.99, with a volume of 5568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $870.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sweetgreen stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) by 501.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

