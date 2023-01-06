Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,744 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

