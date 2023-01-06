Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 317 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

