Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

