Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,188 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $244.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

