Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

