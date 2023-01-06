Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.07 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $196.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

