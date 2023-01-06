Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $209.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $311.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

