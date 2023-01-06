Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.