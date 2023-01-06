Syscoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,924.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00597082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00252615 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040152 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

