T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,868,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $111.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,865. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $193.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

