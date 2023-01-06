Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 178,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.