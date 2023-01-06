Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TGT traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.30. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

