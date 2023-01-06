TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,657 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $107,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

ADBE stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.77. 11,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.77 and a 200-day moving average of $350.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.