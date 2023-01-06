TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 79.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.94. 27,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

