TCW Group Inc. Has $41.95 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,398 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $41,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 7.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Pariax LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $48.49. 10,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,341. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $332,053. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

