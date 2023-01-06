TCW Group Inc. Sells 10,829 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of ASML worth $92,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.25. 7,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $777.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $561.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

