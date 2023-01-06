TCW Group Inc. Sells 18,188 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $66,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.59. 59,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,186. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.