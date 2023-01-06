TCW Group Inc. Sells 18,188 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $66,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.59. 59,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,186. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

